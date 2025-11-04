Thanks to my friend Damon and generous paid subscriber for alerting me to the news posted on the taxpayer owned ABC website.1
Polish born Lidia Morawska knows all about the devastating consequences of inhaled Endotoxin, with this, example, a 2013 article still behind a paywall.2
I will add more references to her work as I find them, but thought you should know.
New subscribers might not have seen my August 2023 article on Inhaled Endotoxin hazard.3
Olivia Willis and Peter de Kruijff. 3 November 2025. Aerosol physicist Lidia Morawska wins 2025 Prime Minister’s Prize for Science. https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2025-11-03/lidia-morawska-prime-ministers-science-prize-air-quality/105959260
Heidi Salonen, Caroline Duchaine, Valérie Létourneau, Mandana Mazaheri, Sam Clifford, Lidia Morawska. 2013. Endotoxins in indoor air and settled dust in primary schools in a subtropical climate. Environ Sci Technol. 47(17):9882-90. doi: 10.1021/es4023706. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/es4023706.