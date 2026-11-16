Geoff Pain PhD

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Albo doing deals at ASEAN - Would you like Pork with your Jolly Spaghetti ?

Australia’s Prime Minister thinks the already stretched fast food supply in his home state, in technical Recession, could do with more competition.
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GeoffPainPhD

Some sort of “deal” has been done with the Philippines on Defence.

Have to wait and see how much that will cost taxpayers of both countries.

Here is Albo sinking his teeth into a “burger”.

And before that reacting to Chicken.

Thanks again to Rob for finding the fascinating work of Natassia Chrysanthos.1

Albanese will meet Trump and Xi as he attends ASEAN, APEC and a Quad meeting this week. While he does not expect a meeting with Putin, the prime minister said he would be forthright if they had their first encounter.

“If he’s in a room where I am, I’m sure they will hear my contribution during the ASEAN summit … This is an illegal and an immoral invasion. This is a bigger country being a bully, in contravention of international law,” he said.

Albanese did not rule out appearing in an APEC leaders’ photo with Putin, if that was the wish of China as the host country. “But we will make very clear our views about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Sadly the poor people of The Philippines are frequently used in Jab trials.2

GSK jabbed Pregnant Women aged 18 to 49 years with RSVPreF3-Mat late in pregnancy, 24 weeks to 34 weeks of gestation.3

1

Natassia Chrysanthos. 15 November 2026. Drones, intelligence and a bucket of chicken: Australia and the Philippines sign new defence pact. The Sydney Morning Herald. https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/drones-intelligence-and-a-bucket-of-chicken-australia-and-the-philippines-sign-new-defence-pact-20261115-p61e87.html

2

Relative Lethality of COVID-19 vaccines - who is measuring the casualties?

GeoffPainPhD
·
January 2, 2023
Relative Lethality of COVID-19 vaccines - who is measuring the casualties?

Updated 26 October 2026

Read full story
3

GSK proprietary AS01 Endotoxin Liposomes are more toxic due to DOPC

GeoffPainPhD
·
April 16, 2024
GSK proprietary AS01 Endotoxin Liposomes are more toxic due to DOPC

A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that a clinical trial jabbing pregnant women was halted early due to increased rates of Neonatal Death and Preterm Birth.

Read full story

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