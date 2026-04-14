Remember Sussan Ley, who was dumped by her Liberal Party and decided to exit Parliament ?

She was re-elected in 2025 election where Labor scored only 15.09% of the primary vote.

Twelve candidates were announced at noon today. Positions on the ballot paper are drawn by numbers from a rotating cage. The Donkey Vote is real.

Many expect Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party to do very well despite drawing 8th position.

But will the Gina Rinehart backed enthusiastic supporter of the current Genocidal Israel Netanyahu regime reduce One Nation Votes?

Early voting commences on Tuesday 28 April.

There are 124,447 people enrolled to vote in the Farrer by-election - that's 98%+ of eligible electors (source AEC 10 April 2026).

AEC asks voters to Check Farrer Information

On X today, we see an interesting post:

AEC will report Disinformation in the Farrer campaign on a dedicated webpage.

The rural seat of Farrer supplied many young men as Cannon Fodder in multiple wars, and it will be interesting to see what happens on ANZAC Day 25 April 2026.

Will Warmongers clash with Pacifists?

One Nation has history of losing votes by providing how-to-vote cards that confuse voters, many of whom still don’t understand mandatory allocation of preferences.

The informal vote in Farrer was 9.03% in 2025.

Farrer Candidates in Drawn Order

The AEC announced the result on X with a phone captured image, before updating their website - a sign of the times.

Note Liberal Party candidate Raissa Butkowski will get the Donkey Vote.

She is a former lab technician and a tennis coach, a board member of the Murray-Darling Association and works as a Senior Lawyer for Hume Riverina Community Legal Service.

Independent Michelle Milthorpe

Michelle Milthorpe Achieved 19.96% primary vote coming second after Sussan Ley in 2025.

This increased to 43.81% after distribution of preferences. She appears 2nd on the ballot paper.

David Farley favoured mass Migration

One Nation candidate is naturally being examined closely, as I found today.

It appears Rupert Murdoch papers are stirring the pot.

Gina Rinehart Pumping Political MegaDollars

Rupert alerted the world to the international efforts of Big Mining inherited wealth “Magnate” in 2024.

I mentioned her earlier. Rinehart can buy Australian and UK politicians much cheaper than American pawns.

Family First not Happy with One Nation

This party, backed by Big Business, has decided not to direct preferences to Gina’s Party citing alleged sharing of sexually suggestive online content by David Farley.

Their candidate Rebecca Scriven got 2.15% of the 2025 primary vote and drew 9th on the ballot paper. Where will her preferences flow?

Nuclear Power an Issue ?

Gerard Rennick People First Party candidate Jamie Bonnefin drew 3rd position, but might suffer from Nuclear Contamination worries along the Murray Darling River communities.

Nationals are also likely to suffer from the mad Nuclear power proposal. Nationals candidate Brad Robertson is an Army veteran who worked in the Australian embassy to Saudi Arabia.

Free-to-Air TV channel SBS is currently featuring the Chernobyl Disaster after previous focus on Fukushima meltdown. Focus on Mutant Humans.

AUKUS an Issue ?

The mad Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers is said to be considering slashing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to help pay the huge Nuclear Submarine Debt designed to prop up Donald Trump’s failed USA economy.

What do voters in Farrer think about spending priorities.

Cannabis support as a Cash Crop ?

Hemp fans in the rural community might lift the Legal Cannabis Australia party vote for Aimee Lee Pearson.

Housing a Huge Issue in Australia

Affordable Housing Now - Sustainable Australia Party candidate Lucas Ellis might receive a substantial vote in Farrer, although has no chance of winning. He has also been endorsed as the Sustainable Australia Party candidate for Albury at the 2027 NSW state election. Will he direct preferences?

Have Liberals Blown their chances by imposing examination of all Tourist Social Media posts ?

Making the news today, thanks to Rob for today’s headline.

Will Angus Taylor extend his plans to all Australians as well as Tourists?

Are Farrer voters happy with online surveillance and censorship?

Where will Shooters direct preferences?

I had the American National Rifle Asssociation direct very large money to issue Lie Sheets about me in my 1993 Federal Election campaign. The Liberal opponent was American Bob Charles.

One lady I did not know rang to tell me, so I visited her home and she showed me the expensive NRA pamphlets she had stuffed in her letterbox. She was so outraged that she broke into tears.

You might recall that I was in the Monash University Rifle Club and founding member of the Monash University Shotgun Club.

Premeditated multiple Gun Murder along the Murray Darling River claimed one of our best friends.

Peter Sinclair of the Shooters, Fishers, Farmers party achieved 3.47% in the 2025 Farrer election. He has drawn 12th and last place on ballot paper.

How Green is Farrer ?

Richard Hendrie is a mental health and disability advocate with qualifications in social work, arts, and psychology and was the 2025 Albury Citizen of the Year.

He achieved 4.93% of the primary vote in Farrer in 2025. He appears 6th on the 2026 ballot paper.

Water and Bushfires Huge issues for Independents

The Murray Darling Basin is a focus for many voters in Farrer.

Independent candidate Gary Pappin, retired farmer, has worked in agriculture and mining, as well as in the public service working on water infrastructure.

Independent candidate Roger Woodward, a chartered cccountant and Volunteer Fire Fighter who was awarded the National Emergency Medal, the NSW Premier's Citation for fighting the 2019-20 bush fires and the NSW RFS Long Service Medal, says he would move to Albury if elected. He has proposed construction of a new dam in Queensland that would impact water supplies in multiple states.

Scramble to Print How-To-Vote cards

Now that the drawn order is known, delighted printers will be engaged to reveal the candidate direction of preferences that will determine the final result.

How-To-Vote cards must be registered with the AEC, even if only appearing on electronic media.

Follow the Farrer by-election on the AEC website Wikipedia or X.