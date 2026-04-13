Alan Kohler does not have all of the Answers but asks all the right Questions on AI replacing Humans in Jobs
Nice short video to share with your friends that I saw on Sunday evening on ABC TV
“Experts” paint a grim picture.
Is your job secure against the mad drive for “Productivity Growth” ?
Who will accumulate Wealth while Millions of people are jettisoned ?
How many will be able to own the roof over their heads ?
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