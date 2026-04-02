I was proud that over a fifth of the show was devoted to this national disgrace, started under the Scott Morrison (Scomo) Lib/Nat Federal government and exacerbated by the Anthony Albanese (Albo) incompetents.

The program is accompanied by a long article by Tom Hartley that invites all readers to provide information, anonymously if needed.

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People mentioned

Real people, real lawyers and incompetent Health Minister Mark Butler who did not respond to ABC TV journalist questions and Finance Minister, Katy Gallagher who is quoted as saying “she sympathised with those awaiting outcomes but the process had to be thorough” - because this comes down to saving dollars by denying just compensation for the Dead and Injured Jab Victims.

Victims and their family members named are:

Sandra Byron, AstraZeneca Victim, and her husband. Sandra has confirmed Jab triggered Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Capillary Leak Syndrome.

Sandra’s solicitor, Kirstin Smith, says “the process has become circular — information is provided, then requested again.”

Ms Smith alleges Ms Byron was told by a Services Australia staff member that her claim had been delayed because she had made complaints, "and that further complaints would mean that the review would be dealt with even more slowly."

Class Action Medical negligence lawyer Tanya Neilson, currently acting for 151 claimants, says she's "never seen anything" like the scheme administered by Services Australia.

“David Goode, a grandfather from Eildon, Victoria, is still waiting for an outcome on his claim, first lodged more than four years ago.” He also suffers chronic Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Kathleen Kelly, who ABC TV 7.30 reported on earlier, was also interviewed for an update.

“I’ve had 12 surgeries. I’ve had 27 hospital stays. I’ve lost my business, lost a lot. It’s been pretty shit, all my savings have gone,” she said. Since then, she has been made an offer. She describes it as “paltry” — about 10 per cent of what she applied for, which doesn’t cover future costs, only past out-of-pocket expenses and care. The scheme has refused to pay any of Ms Kelly’s future expenses. Her lawyers say Services Australia is relying in part on earlier medical evidence that used the word “maybe” when describing her long-term prognosis.

ABC TV asks who is accoutantable?

Services Australia says 4,964 claims have been lodged, and of those, 560 have resulted in compensation. A further 2,895 have been deemed not payable, while another 535 “remain active”. It also says claims are finalised in an average of 530 days, but “finalised” includes claims that are rejected, not resolved.

Please share and encourage all to support the ABC and its reporters to stay on the case for Jab Victim Justice.