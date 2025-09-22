Many years ago I attended a public meeting in Western Australia where a huge crowd of mainly the parents of ADHD victims were encouraged to have their say.

I was amazed when one parent described how Toothpaste triggered exacerbation of symptoms and saw a “Mexican Wave” of nodding as they too had the same experience.

Speaking of Mexico, quality science has been done there.

Many ADHD victims develop aversion to brushing their teeth because the Fluoride in toothpaste is absorbed instantly through oral tissues producing neurotoxic trigger. Same for Bipolar Disorder.

The link between ADHD and Fluoride is dose dependent.

The timeline correlates well with rollout of mass poisoning.

US studies agree.

China of course does not poison its water supply with Fluoride waste.

A nice 2020 study was supported by Yale University. Note the confrmation of dose dependence, not only of diagnosed ADHD, but other behavioural problems.

Nightmares, Hallucinations, Death from Fluoride Toothpaste

Politicans are too frightened to take on Colgate Fluoride industrial waste disposal. Weird product names - Duraphat contains 5,000 ppm Fluoride.

Note Braille dots on the pack.

US FAERS currently has 1 Death from 53 reports for Duraphat Fluoride Toothpaste. Common symptoms included:

Nightmares

Hallucinations

I just re-established contact with Martin Whitely on X and encourage people interested to follow him via my thread where I included the Spotlight program and the reporter who did an excellent job, Ashlee Mullany.