Dr Adam J Langer might be a familiar name to readers?

He is familiar with Bacterial Supertoxins as well as viruses.

He will be advising ACIP on Birth Dose Hepatitis Jab on 18 September 2025.

He was co-author with Arjun Srinivasan and is well versed in Fever (Febrile Syndromes). He is a member of the National Association of Federal Veterinarians.

Shit Happens - What about Poojabs ?

Too rude?

Wikipedia has a page devoted to the first expression, but I doubt the second will get a mention.

In 2002 Adam Langer reported in the New England Journal of Medicine on the dangers of visiting farms.

He identfied Escherichia coli O157:H7 infections among visitors to a Pennsylvania dairy and petting farm.

Fifty-one patients with confirmed or suspected E. coli O157:H7 infection were enrolled in the case-control study. The median age of the patients was four years, and the hemolytic-uremic syndrome developed in eight. Contact with calves and their environment was associated with an increased risk of infection, whereas hand washing was protective. The household survey indicated that visitors to the farm during the outbreak had higher than expected rates of diarrhea. Environmental studies showed that 28 of the 216 cattle on the farm (13 percent) were colonized with E. coli O157:H7 that had the same distinct pattern on pulsed-field gel electrophoresis that was found in isolates from the patients. This organism was also recovered from surfaces that were accessible to the public. Conclusions: In a large outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections among visitors to a dairy farm, predominantly children, high rates of carriage of E. coli O157:H7 among calves and young cattle most likely resulted in contamination of both the animals' hides and the environment.

Readers will recall I have mentioned this particular deadly bacterial strain before.

Klebsiella pneumoniae infections

Adam Langer reported on a 2007 outbreak of this bacterium.

Recall that Foster Coulson’s Jab company experimented with this supertoxin.

Racial differences in Covid19 Jab Trials

Adam Langer was one of 42 authors looking at the Racial representation in a couple of clinical trials.

While Racial differences are vital in Jab Harms, this large group of scientists were more concerned with numbers in spreadsheets than mechanisms of harm.

Methods: We evaluated the utility of the Centers for Dise!se Control and Prevention's COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), the COVID-19 Case Surveillance System (CCSS), and 2020 United States (US) Census data to determine demographic representation in the 4 stages of the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT). We compared the cumulative proportion of participants by sex, race, ethnicity, and age enrolled at US ACTT sites, with respective 95% confidence interv!ls, to the reference data in forest plots. Results: US ACTT sites enrolled 3509 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. When compared with COVID-NET, ACTT enrolled a similar or higher proportion of Hispanic/Latino and White participants depending on the stage, and a similar proportion of African American participants in all stages. In contrast, ACTT enrolled a higher proportion of these groups when compared with US Census and CCSS. The proportion of participants aged ≥65 years was either similar or lower than COVID-NET and higher than CCSS and the US Census. The proportion of females enrolled in ACTT was lower than the proportion of females in the reference datasets.

Vaginal Mesh

In a recent paper he looked at Adverse Reactions to Vaginal Mesh. As readers will be aware there are numerous class action cases with thousands of women suffering.

Imported Diseases via Sacrificial Animals

In 2024 Adam Langer and friends reported on an outbreak of Tuberculosis caused by Mycobacterium orygis in Cynomolgus Macaques (Macaca fascicularis) imported from Southeast Asia.

A total of 26 macaques received positive test results for M. orygis by culture, but rigorous occupational safety protocols implemented during transport and at the quarantine facility prevented cases among caretakers in the United States. Although the zoonotic disease risk to the general population remains low, this outbreak underscores the importance of CDC's regulatory oversight of NHP importation and adherence to established biosafety protocols to protect the health of the United States research animal population and the persons who interact with them.

Nonpasteurized Dairy Products

Adam Langer and colleagues found that US States that restricted sale of nonpasteurized products had fewer outbreaks and illnesses.

Salmonella typhimurium infections associated with Peanuts

Adam Langer and 110 friends and investigated a deadly outbreak in 2008.

A case was defined as laboratory-confirmed infection with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium occurring between September 1, 2008, and April 20, 2009. We conducted two case-control studies, product "trace-back," and environmental investigations. Results: Among 714 case patients identified in 46 states, 166 (23%) were hospitalized and 9 (1%) died. In study 1, illness was associated with eating any peanut butter (matched odds ratio, 2.5; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.3 to 5.3), peanut butter-containing products (matched odds ratio, 2.2; 95% CI, 1.1 to 4.7), and frozen chicken products (matched odds ratio, 4.6; 95% CI, 1.7 to 14.7). Investigations of focal clusters and single cases associated with nine institutions identified a single institutional brand of peanut butter (here called brand X) distributed to all facilities. In study 2, illness was associated with eating peanut butter outside the home (matched odds ratio, 3.9; 95% CI, 1.6 to 10.0) and two brands of peanut butter crackers (brand A: matched odds ratio, 17.2; 95% CI, 6.9 to 51.5; brand B: matched odds ratio, 3.6; 95% CI, 1.3 to 9.8). Both cracker brands were made from brand X peanut paste. The outbreak strain was isolated from brand X peanut butter, brand A crackers, and 15 other products. A total of 3918 peanut butter-containing products were recalled between January 10 and April 29, 2009.

I wonder if manufacturer of “Brand X Peanut Butter” was made known to consumers at the time?

I won’t list more of Adam Langer publications just now.

I hope you agree that he is fully aware of the lethal consequences of jabbing children with Endotoxin contaminated jabs.