Documents relating to the 4-5 December 2025 meeting chaired by Robert Malone are starting to be uploaded.

I consider the presentation by Mark Blaxill to be most useful in identifyng the harms suffered through his analysis of the Compensation of both Adults and Children after Hepatitis B Jabs.

Here are 3 telling pages he presented on 4 December 2025.

The Adults

See my recent article.

The Children

Note that DTP Jabs, often given with the HepB Jabs, contain massive Endotoxin levels, measured independently.

The Injustice of Denial of Claims

Every compensated Harm can be directly linked to Endotoxin.

GBS

Meryl Nass was surprised when I pointed to the literature on Sclerosis and Endotoxin with 575 papers published from 1962 to date.

Transverse Myelitis.

Papers by Mark Blaxill

Approaching the email length limit so I will expand later.

I found 16 papers on PubMed, so just a couple mentioned here.

His 2003 paper on Mercury and Autism.

His 2021 paper on Autism with Toby Rogers and Cynthia Nevison.