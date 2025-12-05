ACIP Votes to Stop HepB Jabbing at Birth for most US Children
A quick look at the presentation by Mark Blaxill
Documents relating to the 4-5 December 2025 meeting chaired by Robert Malone are starting to be uploaded.1
I consider the presentation by Mark Blaxill to be most useful in identifyng the harms suffered through his analysis of the Compensation of both Adults and Children after Hepatitis B Jabs.
Here are 3 telling pages he presented on 4 December 2025.
The Adults
See my recent article.2
The Children
Note that DTP Jabs, often given with the HepB Jabs, contain massive Endotoxin levels, measured independently.3
The Injustice of Denial of Claims
Every compensated Harm can be directly linked to Endotoxin.45
GBS6
Meryl Nass was surprised when I pointed to the literature on Sclerosis and Endotoxin with 575 papers published from 1962 to date.7
Transverse Myelitis.8
Papers by Mark Blaxill
I found 16 papers9 on PubMed, so just a couple mentioned here.
His 2003 paper on Mercury and Autism.10
His 2021 paper on Autism with Toby Rogers and Cynthia Nevison.11
Amy S Holmes, Mark F Blaxill, Boyd E Haley. 2003. Reduced levels of mercury in first baby haircuts of autistic children. International Journal Of Toxicology. 22(4):277-85. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1080/10915810305120
Mark Blaxill, Toby Rogers, Cynthia Nevison. 2021. Autism Tsunami: the Impact of Rising Prevalence on the Societal Cost of Autism in the United States. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-021-05120-7
