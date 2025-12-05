Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LWB's avatar
LWB
8h

Excellent, thanks!! Please correct the misplacement of the two large font black headings at the beginning. Adults and Children headings don't match the following graphs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by GeoffPainPhD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture