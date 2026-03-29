ACIP "Mole" friends proved Endotoxin Lipid A Intranasal Spray did not work against Influenza
Mice experiments did not translate to People, as anyone who understood the science should have predicted.
As I suggested when I identifed the “Mole” who Robert W Malone was too frightened to name, it was a useful deep dive chasing the “Mole” co-authors.1
I found a lovely paper from 2009 still behind a paywall and clever subscribers can work out which of the nine authors was co-author with the “Mole” in 2000.2
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers are welcome to claim special extra benefits, but most have not asked for more.
The abstract reads:
To identify an adjuvant that enhances antibody responses in respiratory secretions to inactivated Influenza Virus vaccine (IVV), a comparisonwas made of responses to intranasal vaccinations of Mice with IVV containing Monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPL), type I interferon (IFN) or Cholera Toxin B (CTB).
Antibody in nasal secretions and lung wash fluids from Mice was increased after vaccination and lung virus was significantly reduced after challenge to a similar level in each adjuvant group.
Interferon was selected for a trial in humans.
Trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine was given intranasally to healthy adult volunteers alone or with 1 million units (Mu) or 10Mu of alpha interferon.
Vaccinations were well tolerated but neither serum hemagglutination-inhibiting nor neutralizing antibody responses among the vaccine groups were significantly different.
Similarly, neither neutralizing nor IgA antibody responses in nasal secretions were significantly different.
Thus, despite exhibiting a significant adjuvant effect in Mice, interferon did not exhibit an adjuvant effect for induction of antibody in respiratory secretions of Humans to inactivated influenza virus vaccine given intranasally.
A reminder of what Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A looks like.
See also my article on others wanting to squirt “adjuvant” up your nose.3
And the 2020 paper on Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A that was retracted in 2024 might be of interest in case you missed it.4
Robert B. Couch, Robert L. Atmar, Thomas R. Cate, John M. Quarles, Wendy A. Keitel, Nancy H. Arden, JanetWells, Diane Nino, Philip R. Wyde. 2009. Contrasting effects of type I interferon as a mucosal adjuvant for influenza vaccine in mice and humans. Vaccine 27:5344–5348. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2009.06.084