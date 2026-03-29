As I suggested when I identifed the “Mole” who Robert W Malone was too frightened to name, it was a useful deep dive chasing the “Mole” co-authors.

I found a lovely paper from 2009 still behind a paywall and clever subscribers can work out which of the nine authors was co-author with the “Mole” in 2000.

The abstract reads:

To identify an adjuvant that enhances antibody responses in respiratory secretions to inactivated Influenza Virus vaccine (IVV), a comparisonwas made of responses to intranasal vaccinations of Mice with IVV containing Monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPL), type I interferon (IFN) or Cholera Toxin B (CTB). Antibody in nasal secretions and lung wash fluids from Mice was increased after vaccination and lung virus was significantly reduced after challenge to a similar level in each adjuvant group. Interferon was selected for a trial in humans. Trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine was given intranasally to healthy adult volunteers alone or with 1 million units (Mu) or 10Mu of alpha interferon. Vaccinations were well tolerated but neither serum hemagglutination-inhibiting nor neutralizing antibody responses among the vaccine groups were significantly different. Similarly, neither neutralizing nor IgA antibody responses in nasal secretions were significantly different. Thus, despite exhibiting a significant adjuvant effect in Mice, interferon did not exhibit an adjuvant effect for induction of antibody in respiratory secretions of Humans to inactivated influenza virus vaccine given intranasally.

A reminder of what Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A looks like.

See also my article on others wanting to squirt “adjuvant” up your nose.

And the 2020 paper on Endotoxin MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A that was retracted in 2024 might be of interest in case you missed it.