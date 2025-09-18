ACIP Meeting Anticipated Votes and Materials now available
YouTube site is allocated. MMR, Varicella and Hepatitis Jabs in focus Day 1.
Please share widely ahead of the first day of the meeting later today.
The CDC received 5,287 comments and has published 5,140 of them, including mine.
Remember the work of David Geier and his late father Mark Geier exposing the Endotoxin contents of Childhood Jabs.123
Here are the Anticipated Votes
Let’s encourage ACIP Voting Members to say NO !!
Remember what happens when Mothers are Jabbed late in Pregnancy.4
Revised Day 1 Agenda
Note 30 minutes devoted to public comment.
Recently I wrote about Arjun Srinivasan, John Su, Adam Langer and Jeane Santoli.
Go to this link to get more information and download documents provided by Jab pushers to ACIP.
YouTube Link to ACIP Day 1
Follow this link if you have time to drop in.
I will update this page when I have read the papers.
Meanwhile, in case you missed it, Susan Monarez is in the news.5