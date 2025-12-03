ACIP December Meeting YouTube Reminder
Very important 2-day meeting with lots of people hoping for Jab reform in USA that could save the lives of Children. Please check your Time Zone.
Much focus on the departure of Martin Kuldorff, Jab enthusiast, as Chair.
Dr Kirk Milhoan appointment as co-chair is attracting a lot of attention.1
In case you missed it, Kirk Milhoan did his PhD in 1991 looking at the mechanism of Endotoxin Induced Heart Damage.2
I let Lena Sun of the Washington Post3 know how important it is to have Dr Milhoan presiding as CDC officials will scramble to prop up their pro-jab dogma.
Using the search bar it appears that I was the only person to mention Endotoxin in the call for comments ahead of the meeting.4
But let’s hope it gets a mention in the live video broadcast in just 15 hours from my posting.5
Please share to all who might have time to watch or listen to ACIP.
https://x.com/FluoridePoison/status/1996318559467885019
Lena H Sun. RFK Jr.’s vaccine advisers plan biggest change yet to childhood schedule. https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/12/02/acip-hepatitis-b-childhood-immunization-schedule/
https://www.regulations.gov/docket/CDC-2025-0783/comments?filter=endotoxin