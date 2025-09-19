ACIP 19 September, Meeting Day 2 - Covid19 Jabs
Updated Agenda, documents and YouTube link. Will the E-word be mentioned?
I was disappointed with Day 1.
Let’s hope Day 2 is better. Starts quite soon.
Agenda:
Follow this link to download documents for the Day 2 meeting.
YouTube page for the live broadcast that commences 8.30 am US EST.
Please check your timezone.
More about the presenters.1234
Dr Bruce Carleton will be speaking about individual variation in Myocarditis, found in his genetic studies, and like Anthony Fauci,5 he worries that one jab does not hit all Jabbees with the same force.
Bruce Carleton has taken a close look at reactions to Interferon6 in Multiple Sclerosis.
He published recently on L‐asparaginase hypersensitivity.7
See my article that points to a confounder of such studies.8
Check out his publications on ResearchGate.9
I see Bruce Carleton is a Jab promoter, wanting to overcome hesitancy, and friend of Pfizer's key advisor on Jab Harms in Covid19 trials Kathryn Edwards.10
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390099167_Amino_Acid_Stress_Response_Genes_Contribute_to_a_25-Fold_Increased_Risk_of_L-Asparaginase-Induced_Hypersensitivity
https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/Bruce-Carleton-16162542
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adm9183
You have far more faith in humanity then me mate.
It's a show mate and the more I look the less attention I pay them, if they're a name they're in the game.
A question Geoff, as a scientest do you believe that the covid shots should be removed from the market immediately?
Yet they aren't and the all the "names" that got positions aren't doing f all mate from what I can see.