Time for an update on the huge ACE2 literature.

I look at the top interacting chemical and discuss recent papers.

A graphical abstract on Fatty Diet increasing lethality neatly sums up ACE2 and the US Bioweapon Covid19 Virus caught my eye.

Here is the bottom half.

It depicts attempts to boost soluble ACE2 to act as a “lure” for GMO Coronavirus Spike S1 protein to reduce its invasion and destruction of Lung Cells.

Check some of my earlier articles that mention ACE2.

In February 2020 I asked a Question on ResearchGate:

How does Fluoride enhance Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 ACE2 and how does this impact the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic?

Even high school students supervised by GMO Virus makers know about ACE2.

Certainly former senator Gerard Rennick was aware.

The expressed enzyme requires Zinc.

Chinese researchers and Mark Zuckerberg know much about ACE2.

After all they conspired with US to target ACE2 receptors.

More on the ACE2 receptor target for Covid19 Spike:

Mutations in Bioweapon Spike were shown to be the reason why Omicron variant was slightly less deadly.

It was realized early in the Covid19 Pandemic that the Bioweapon replicates in the Gut which is rich in ACE2 receptors and leads to Endotoxemia by causing Leaky Gut.

Elon Musk’s Grok still has much to learn but is now aware of the importance of ACE2.

Certainly Casey Means could teach Grok a thing or two, as you can see by reading her comments on ACE2.

