ABC TV reports on Fake Banknotes
Soon you will need over $100 to fill an average petrol car in Australia. You might be tempted to use large notes, but retailers might be reluctant to accept your cash payment.
One of my favourite taxpayer funded journalists, Fiona Willan, reports on the ABC TV free-to-air 7.30 program.
Counterfeiters prefer large notes.
If a cyber attack or massive power failure hits, we need to have confidence in cash.
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