ABC TV highlights "Cruel, and highly complicated" Covid19 Jab Compensation

CHRIS NEMETH: I look at taking a vaccination as part of the social contract. You take the vaccine to protect those around you.

KATHLEEN KELLY: By no means was I an anti-vaxxer. I’ve had flu vaccines in the past and they were fine.

TOM HARTLEY, REPORTER: The vaccine rollout was a turning point in the COVID pandemic.

PROF. NICHOLAS WOOD, UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY: The feeling was that two doses would give you some good protection. The chances of getting a serious or severe adverse event or reaction were very, very rare.

TOM HARTLEY: But they did happen.

CHRIS NEMETH: At that stage, I was 48 years old navigating the world on a walking frame.

KATHLEEN KELLY: And it was yeah, it was horrific.

TOM HARTLEY: And the government set up a so-called “safety net”.

NICHOLAS WOOD: It was really designed to support trust in the rollout and increase uptake and appropriately compensate anyone that had a serious side effect.

TOM HARTLEY: Administered by Services Australia the ‘vaccine claims scheme’ was sold as “a simple and quick process for compensation.”

But since its closure a year ago, hundreds of claims remain unresolved with allegations the process has been ‘cruel’, and ‘highly complex’.

KATHLEEN KELLY: For me right now, I don’t see an end in sight.

TOM HARTLEY: Approaching her mid-50s, Kathleen’s life is nothing what she thought it would be.

KATHLEEN KELLY: Like I said to my cardiologist, the last meeting we had when we talked about this new medication, okay so what if it doesn’t work, what happens then? And he was honest, and he said, I don’t know.

TOM HARTLEY: In the past few years, the once-successful florist has had nine heart surgeries; and suffers multiple debilitating complications after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

She applied for compensation through the scheme in February 2023.

KATHLEEN KELLY: I never thought when I first went down that track that I would be staring down the barrel of two and a half years and I’m still waiting. What a nightmare.

TANYA NEILSEN, PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER: Dylan, have you got a minute?

TOM HARTLEY: Kathleen hired Tanya Neilson to help her navigate the scheme.

TANYA NEILSEN: So we’re assisting in excess of 150 people with legitimate claims.

There is no timeframe for them to provide a decision, and we often see claims sit with the scheme for two or three years before a decision’s made, and of course, for people that are suffering harm, that’s really, really problematic.

TOM HARTLEY: To successfully receive compensation an applicant must pass four rounds of scrutiny: from having an acknowledged adverse reaction; to external and internal medical and legal reviews.

TANYA NEILSEN: I’ve never come across a scheme that is as complex and problematic as the COVID scheme. There’s no external right of review with the scheme. and it places a really significant evidentiary burden on applicants.

They have to prove over and over again that the injury is ongoing, when it is, and that they require support and care and medication and that they cannot work.

KATHLEEN KELLY: How many times can you ask the same question? And you do feel crazy. I feel unhinged because I’m desperate. I’m broke and I should not be, I should not be in this position.

I shouldn’t be wondering if I’m going to be able to pay my rent next month. I’m 54 years of age for f***’s sake. I’ve worked my whole life. I had a great, great business. I should not be in this position.

CHRIS NEMETH: I’m one of the lucky ones that got to the end of the scheme.

TOM HARTLEY: This routine is part of Chris’ new life – a weekly transfusion to prevent his autoimmune system from attacking his nerves - the result of his reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

CHRIS NEMETH: We started that process of gathering the information to make a claim in March of 2022 - medical reports, costs of medication, proof of employment, proof of salary, occupational therapist reports, specialist reports.

From the day that we submitted it to the day that I got an offer of compensation was 498 days.

TOM HARTLEY: In that time he admits he felt like giving up.

CHRIS NEMETH: It was really cruel and look, my view on the way that the scheme was administered was that there were people waiting for me to either go away because it was too hard or pass away,

TOM HARTLEY: When Chris finally received his offer, it was so complicated he needed the assistance of a taxation barrister who told him, one third of his settlement would be taxed.

CHRIS NEMETH: No amount of money is ever going to give me back what I’ve lost. I’ve lost a 30-year career. The relationship with my wife and my children has changed. The relationship with my wider family has changed.

So, it’s just very hard to put my head around any situation where someone has hurt you and has been asked to make a settlement and then they get to go, here’s your settlement, but I’m taking a third of it back.

TOM HARTLEY: Tanya outlined that issue as one of several concerns, in a letter of complaint penned to Health Minister Mark Butler, and received a response from his office last fortnight.

TANYA NEILSEN (Reading from Minister’s letter): “With the scheme having closed, changes to the scheme policy are not under consideration.”

TOM HARTLEY: What do you make of that?

TANYA NEILSEN: It’s just terrible, it’s terrible for those who have suffered harm and that are waiting and that have no other right of obtaining compensation.

TOM HARTLEY: Of the almost 5,000 claims received, half have been denied; around a tenth have been approved – sharing payouts of more than $40 million.

Some people withdrawn their claims in the process, more than 1000, and 722 remain unresolved.

Services Australia’s Manager said they’re “committed to supporting vulnerable Australians and take our duty of care seriously.”

And the health department confirmed it will start a feasibility study looking into a new, ongoing no-faults vaccine claims scheme, with some advice expected early next year.

NICHOLAS WOOD: These vaccines do work. They’re effective and safe.

So the goal will be to learn from the COVID claim scheme, to learn from other international schemes so that we come up with a correct, accurate, working well, efficient scheme for Australia.

TANYA NEILSEN: To have confidence in vaccines I think the Australian population needs to see a robust, appropriate vaccine compensation system that legitimately supports people who have suffered harm and require support.

CHRIS NEMETH: I think it would be the right thing for you to sit down and take this seriously and help these people.

KATHLEEN KELLY: I’ll tell you where your flaws in your system are because we are the ones that are on the receiving end of it.

