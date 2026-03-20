Sarah Ferguson is definitely worth following on X.

So far I am the only person who has shared her noon Friday post with the link to YouTube.

Here is the full interview with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister broadcast on Thursday 19 March 2026. 107,666 views in 15 hours.

Australia manufactures essential parts for the US F-35 bomber, supplied a small surveillance jet and air-to-air missiles to assist with attacks on civilians in an illegal war.