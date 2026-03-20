ABC TV gives Iran a chance to identify Australia as a Target in Trump's Genocidal War
I was watching when the interview abruptly ended on free-to-air taxpayer funded TV broadcast. Glad to see it can be shared widely.
Sarah Ferguson is definitely worth following on X.1
So far I am the only person who has shared her noon Friday post with the link to YouTube.
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Here is the full interview with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister broadcast on Thursday 19 March 2026. 107,666 views in 15 hours.
Australia manufactures essential parts for the US F-35 bomber, supplied a small surveillance jet and air-to-air missiles to assist with attacks on civilians in an illegal war.2
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https://x.com/FergusonNews