ABC Four Corners forces Jacinta Allen to refer another Scandal to Victorian Police
Thank goodness we have taxpayer funded investigative journalists who embarrass weak and uncaring overpaid politicians by presenting carefully verified facts.
Louise Milligan and her team have claimed a number of scalps including those engaged in Child Sexual Abuse.
This time they exposed a doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgery on women suffering Endometriosis.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Endometriosis is Caused by Endotoxin in Jabs
Read more
Louise Milligan and I follow each other on X.1
Support her work, noting ABC TV journalists are restricted by management and legal advice on what they can say on social media.
She can also be found on BlueSky, LinkedIn and Instagram.
1
https://x.com/Milliganreports