38% Dropout Rate in "Hypothesis Generating" Mebendazole Mail Order Trial - Hiding How Many Deaths ?
Desperate Cancer patients who paid over US$1200 for a mix of Mebendazole and Ivermectin after online assessment would be expected to respond to a 6 months follow-up survey if they were still alive.
Latest dodgy publication (better described as Big Pharma product advertisement) by 12 employees and shareholders of The Wellness Company (TWC), now based in tax haven for the rich1, Boca Raton, Florida, is held on a preprint server.
Interestingly, William (Villiam) Makis, famous for promoting Mebendazole, is not a co-author of this preprint but is funded by TWC.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Thanks to all paid subscribers and sharers.
Recently Makis stated he is moving from Canada to Florida, although anonymous French Substacker OpenVAET,2 and commentators dispute this.3
In 2024 Makis published a paper, with 14 others, stating that chewable Membedazole tablet Emverm was the only version of the drug approved by the US FDA.4
But the only FDA approved use of Mebendazole is for parasitic worm infections.
His chosen publcation vehicle, The Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, does not have a conventional Clarivate Analytics Journal Impact Factor (JIF) and is not recognized by mainstream indexing services like PubMed/MEDLINE, which often base inclusion on editorial quality and scientific evidence.
My PubMed search today for “Makis Mebendazole” yielded zero results.
A Google search for “Makis Mebendazole” finds numerous anonymous and completely unverifiable “Testimonials” claiming success with different cancers.
Here are three of the authors and major shareholders of TWC.
Will the latest advertisement paper5 ever be accepted by a reputable scientific journal?
Have all the Adverse Events been reported to US FAERS ?
We are told that 15 surviving patients took 4 capsules per day, and therefore paid US$4,800 for their 6-month course.6
19 of the survivors reported they suffered Progression of their cancer.
Adverse Events Self-reported
Consistent with know toxicity of the mixed drugs:
Gastrointestinal symptoms
Fatigue or Weakness
Dizziness
Skin reactions
Neurological symptoms
Headache
Loss of Appetite
Muscle or joint aches
Study Limitations Speak to the Quality
Here is the direct quote:
Limitations are inherent to the observational, self-reported nature of the data. Outcomes were not clinically adjudicated or radiographically confirmed, no control group was available, and confounding from concurrent conventional therapies, supplements, and lifestyle changes cannot be excluded.
Given these threats to validity, therapeutic benefit cannot be inferred.
These results should therefore be regarded as hypothesis-generating.
The use of mixed drugs Ivermectin and Mebendazole in this “trial” is of course not justified. Based on available data Mebendazole is far more toxic than Ivermectin when the number of people taking the drugs is considered.7
Keep watch on the Iatrocide Deaths from drugs prescribed online by TWC medicos.8 Current running total 240,344 Deaths.
At the very least TWC has a moral, if not legally enforceable, obligation to follow all participants who dropped out, including obtaining and publishing Death Certificates.
D Sunderland. Why Billionaires Are Flocking to Florida: The Tax Haven for the Ultra-Wealthy. https://roitv.com/why-billionaires-are-flocking-to-florida-the-tax-haven-for-the-ultra-wealthy/
Ilyes Baghli, William Makis, Paul E. Marik, Michael J. Gonzalez, William B. Grant, Ron Hunninghake, Thomas E. Levy, Homer Lim, Richard Z. Cheng, Igor Bondarenko, Paul Bousquet, Roberto Ortiz, Mignonne Mary, Dominic P. D’Agostino, Pierrick Martinez. 2024. Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol. J Orthomol Med. 39.3
Nicolas Hulscher, Kelly Victory, James A. Thorp, Drew Pinsky, Alejandro Diaz-Villalobos, Peter Gillooly, Foster Coulson, Melissa Annazone, Chloe Radesi, Jessica Brooks, Peter A. McCullough, Harvey Risch. 2026. Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort.