Latest dodgy publication (better described as Big Pharma product advertisement) by 12 employees and shareholders of The Wellness Company (TWC), now based in tax haven for the rich, Boca Raton, Florida, is held on a preprint server.

Interestingly, William (Villiam) Makis, famous for promoting Mebendazole, is not a co-author of this preprint but is funded by TWC.

Recently Makis stated he is moving from Canada to Florida, although anonymous French Substacker OpenVAET, and commentators dispute this.

In 2024 Makis published a paper, with 14 others, stating that chewable Membedazole tablet Emverm was the only version of the drug approved by the US FDA.

But the only FDA approved use of Mebendazole is for parasitic worm infections.

His chosen publcation vehicle, The Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, does not have a conventional Clarivate Analytics Journal Impact Factor (JIF) and is not recognized by mainstream indexing services like PubMed/MEDLINE, which often base inclusion on editorial quality and scientific evidence.

My PubMed search today for “Makis Mebendazole” yielded zero results.

A Google search for “Makis Mebendazole” finds numerous anonymous and completely unverifiable “Testimonials” claiming success with different cancers.

Here are three of the authors and major shareholders of TWC.

Will the latest advertisement paper ever be accepted by a reputable scientific journal?

Have all the Adverse Events been reported to US FAERS ?

We are told that 15 surviving patients took 4 capsules per day, and therefore paid US$4,800 for their 6-month course.

19 of the survivors reported they suffered Progression of their cancer.

Adverse Events Self-reported

Consistent with know toxicity of the mixed drugs:

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Fatigue or Weakness

Dizziness

Skin reactions

Neurological symptoms

Headache

Loss of Appetite

Muscle or joint aches

Study Limitations Speak to the Quality

Here is the direct quote:

Limitations are inherent to the observational, self-reported nature of the data. Outcomes were not clinically adjudicated or radiographically confirmed, no control group was available, and confounding from concurrent conventional therapies, supplements, and lifestyle changes cannot be excluded. Given these threats to validity, therapeutic benefit cannot be inferred. These results should therefore be regarded as hypothesis-generating.

The use of mixed drugs Ivermectin and Mebendazole in this “trial” is of course not justified. Based on available data Mebendazole is far more toxic than Ivermectin when the number of people taking the drugs is considered.

Keep watch on the Iatrocide Deaths from drugs prescribed online by TWC medicos. Current running total 240,344 Deaths.

At the very least TWC has a moral, if not legally enforceable, obligation to follow all participants who dropped out, including obtaining and publishing Death Certificates.