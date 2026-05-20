Australian taxpayers are told, in the same week that private health insurance subsidy to those aged over 65 will be slashed, that the ancient very noisy Collins-Class subs will be cut open in dry dock to upgrade “critical weapons systems” and “add up to 10 years to the boats’ lifespan”.

Here is HMAS Rankin, a Collins-class submarine, at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia.

Photo credit.

US supply of secondhand Virgina-class AUKUS subs for Australia is still being resisted by key advisors to Donald Trump, including Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, who led a comprehensive, department-wide review of the $368 billion AUKUS submarine program, assessing its alignment with the administration's "America First" priorities.

Colby wanted “pre-commitments” from Australia over AUKUS involvement in possible war between Taiwan and China.

Colby was told to be quiet by Trump and issued a modified politically correct report.

Trump’s recent chat with Xi Jinping in Beijing makes US War over Taiwan unlikely despite existing legislation that requires the US to provide Taiwan with the arms necessary to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

And the way things are going the UK government could use the anticipated dumping of Keir Starmer as an excuse to cancel its part of the AUKUS “deal”, but that would still leave UK and the USA with the unresolved problem of where to put the High Level Radioactive waste that Australia has gleefully agreed to host for thousands of years.

Defence Minister Richard Marles is quoted:

“These decisions reaffirm the Albanese government’s commitment to keeping the Collins class a potent and highly capable strike and deterrent capability today, and for years to come,” Marles said during a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank. “Extending the life of all six Collins-class submarines is critical to maintaining that edge as we transition the navy from conventional to nuclear-powered submarines.”

I hope I live long enough to see the Collins-Class subs scrapped for something useful and final humiliating cancellation of the AUKUS “deal” with UK and USA left to pay for nuclear waste storage on their own soil, not Greenland.

Major and emerging political party politicians in Australia must be flushed for my dream to come true, avoiding otherwise inevitable Nuclear Genocide when Australians take launch orders from the US President.