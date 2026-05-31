Thanks again to my friend Rob, who presents me daily with a series of articles of mutual interest followed by long telephone chats to discuss what is happening in the world.

Today I chose from many stories he told me about - the OPTIMA Breast Cancer study that has provided encouraging news for Women.

Results of the study were presented in Chicago at a American Society of Clinical Oncology conference.

Here is the abstract:

Background: Tumor gene expression tests are widely used to assist adjuvant chemotherapy decisions for women with early breast cancer (EBC). OPTIMA (Optimal Personalised Treatment of early breast cancer using Multi-parameter Analysis) is an international RCT comparing chemotherapy decisions made with the Prosigna (PAM50) gene expression test with standard treatment in mostly node-positive patients. Methods: Women and men aged >40 recommended to receive chemotherapy for ER+ HER2- EBC with 0-9 involved axillary nodes and T size >30mm if node negative were eligible. Randomization was between standard Chemotherapy followed by Endocrine Therapy (CET) or to a Prosigna test directed chemotherapy decision. Patients with Prosigna ROR score > 60 tumors were assigned CET whilst those with low ROR score (≤60) tumors received Endocrine Therapy (ET) alone. ET for premenopausal women included Ovarian Function Suppression (OFS) in the absence of chemotherapy-induced ovarian insufficiency. ROR scores were not disclosed, and patients receiving CET were blinded to their randomization. OPTIMA was designed to demonstrate non-inferiority (NI) of 5-year Invasive Breast Cancer Free Survival (IBCFS) in the test-directed arm with a 3% margin in the per protocol (PP) population using a 5% 1-sided alpha. Control arm testing allowed treatment comparison within the low ROR score population at a 3.5% NI margin. Results: From 16th Jan 2017 to 12th Dec 2025 4429 patients were randomized, 2215 to the control arm and 2214 to the test-directed arm of whom 2061 (93%) and 2097 (95%) were included in the respective PP group. Patient characteristics in the PP population were well-balanced; 62% were postmenopausal, 37% premenopausal and 0.8% male. 73% had pN1/pN1sn, 8% had pN0/pN1mi and 19% had pN2 tumors. 68% had low ROR score tumors. With a median follow-up of 3.9 years (interquartile range 2.0-5.9), 280 IBCFS events occurred (141 on control arm; 139 on test directed arm) of which 66% were distant recurrences. The 5-year IBCFS rate in the control arm was 91.5% [95% CI 89.7- 92.9%] and 90.4% [95% CI 88.6- 92.0%] in the test-directed arm, Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.99 [90% CI 0.81- 1.20], NI p = 0.013, thereby meeting the pre-defined NI margin. The corresponding 5-year IBCFS rates for the low ROR score population were 94.9% [95% CI 92.9- 96.4%] and 93.7% [95% CI 91.8- 95.2%] for the two arms respectively, HR 1.06 [90% CI 0.78- 1.46] NI p = 0.0051 again demonstrating non-inferiority. There was no significant outcome heterogeneity between subgroups including for menopausal and nodal status. Conclusions: The OPTIMA trial demonstrates that women and men with ER+ HER2- EBC and ROR score ≤60 tumors can safely avoid chemotherapy. It provides evidence for the utility of test-directed chemotherapy in premenopausal women treated with OFS and patients with high levels of nodal involvement.

I will add links to the full paper when found but the video clip explains the approach.

OPTIMA website will be updated.

Recently I have written about Breast Cancer.

More on the Endotoxin link.

TLR2, TLR5 and TLR9 as part of the mechanistic story.

Eotaxin is involved in recruiting and polarizing Tumor Associated Macrophages towards an M2-polarized phenotype in Breast Cancer.

Favipiravir Breast Cancer risk.

Fluoride from Tea is a major cause. The US Military funded research in Dublin Ireland to prove that Hydroxyapatite causes Malignant Breast Cancer.

Aluminium in Tea produces Fluoroaluminates, linked naturally to Breast Cancer.

DiIndolylMethane (DIM) illustrated estrogen agonism with concurrent estrogen metabolism, induction of BRCA1 gene expression, decreased androgen-specific antigen, and increased androgen hormone-binding globulin.

Leucovorin cases of Breast Cancer and metastasis are well documented.

Naltrexone is a known cause.

Link to Methylene Blue.

Mounjaro known side effect.

NAC side effect documented via G6PD Gene.

Attack on the Breast by Xarelto, including reports of Cancer and Metastasis.

Zofran Ondansetron.

Galectin-9 increases the invasiveness of Breast Cancer.

Jab induced Lymphadenopathy linked to Breast Cancer.

FGFR1 also known a CD331 studied by new head of Australia’s CDC is known to be associated with Breast Cancer.

I mentioned that Delisha Stewart and her colleagues used Endotoxin and IFN-γ to alter their cells to M1 and a combination of IL-4 and IL-13 to make M2 cells in a study using “Basal-like breast cancer cells”.

Ferroptosis as one of the pathways.

Zonulin also known as Haptoglobin as a marker for increased Breast Cancer risk.

Robert W Malone was responsible for overseeing establishment of the Military Breast Cancer centre as Chief of Laboratory Science and Director of Tissue Banking 2000-2001.

Weakened by treatment for Breast Cancer, famous author and activist Rachel Carson died of a Heart Attack after being infected with a Respiratory Virus in Silver Spring at the age of 56.